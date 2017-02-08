The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Follow KHOU 11 on social media for red carpet highlights, winners and the greatest show moments.

VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees.

Ron Trevino

KHOU 11 News, Weekend News Anchor

"My favorite 80s song would have to be anything by Prince."

A little about my musical taste..

My musical tastes are all over the map. I like everything from The Beatles to George Strait to The Chainsmokers. Some Renee Fleming thrown in to cleanse the palette.

What do you like to dance to?

When I dance, nothing beats 1970's jams. Some Earth Wind and Fire always gets me going and biting my lower lip on the dance floor.

Favorite dinner music?

I don't really listen to music. I eat at dinner.

Favorite song genre?

Favorite genres? Alternative rock, classic vinyl, and the occasional Death Metal.

What songs do you work out to?

When I work out, 8 days a week btw, I'm inspired by downloaded monastic chants, which keep my loud grunts in rhythm.

Favorite music download site?

Downloads? I usually use Apple Music. 9 bucks a month and the entire world of music is mine. Listening has never been so easy!

Rock or Country?

Rock or Country? Why choose? I love both!

What CD is in your deck now?

YWhat CD is on my deck right now? What is a CD? What is a deck???

Favorite 80s song?

My favorite 80's song would have to be anything by Prince.

Who are you rooting for this year?

My photographer says I should be rooting for Maren Morris at the Grammy's. But, I'm also going for Beyoncé, Sturgill Simpson, 21 Pilots and the Chainsmokers.

Disco or Hip Hop?

It all depends on the song.

Song you sing out loud to?

I sing out loud to EVERYTHING in the shower. But I'm partial to Do You Think I'm Sexy by Rod Stewart. Only, I channel Sinatra or Robert Goulet when I sing it.

Top songs on your playlist?

(In random order and only the clean versions)

Brazil by Declan McKenna

Love on the Weekend by John Mayer

On Hold by The XX

Somebody Else by The 1975

Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison

I'm Not the Devil by Cody Jinks

Peace Piece by Bill Evans Trio

Midnight in Harlem by Tedeschi Trucks Band

Closer by The Chainsmokers

Go Robot by The Red Hot Chili Peppers

Bad and Bougee by Migos

(© 2017 KHOU)