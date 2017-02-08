Rekha Muddaraj: Grammy playlist and top workout songs

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Follow KHOU 11 on social media for red carpet highlights, winners and the greatest show moments.

VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees.

Rekha Muddaraj

KHOU 11 News, Anchor

"I sing out loud to Adele."

A little about my musical taste..

I love everything! I like hip hop/90’s R&B or EDM because it keeps me pumped! My love for disco comes from my dad. And of course – 80’s music!

What do you like to dance to?

EDM or Hip Hop!

Favorite dinner music?

Adele (the more upbeat stuff), Solange, Fleetwood Mac, Oasis

What songs do you work out to?

My current gym playlist:

“Work Hard, Play Hard” by Wiz Khalifa

“Starboy” by The Weeknd

“Pump up the Jam” by Technotronic

“Light it Up” by Major Lazer

“Grown Woman” by Beyonce

“September” by Earth Wind and Fire

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Rock!!

Favorite 80s song?

“You Spin Me Round” by Dead or Alive

Who are you rooting for this year?

Beyonce, duh.

Disco or Hip Hop?

I LOVE BOTH!!

Song you sing out loud to?

Any song by Adele!!!

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

Right now, this is what I’m diggin’!

“Alaska” by Maggie Rogers

“Cranes in the Sky” by Solange

“Cake” by Flo Rida & 99 Percent

“Paris” by The Chainsmokers

“Elastic Heart” by Sia

"Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd

“Hurt” by Johnny Cash

“I can’t Go for That” Hall & Oates

“Luv” by Tony Lanez

“Let me Love you” by DJ Snake

“Edge of seventeen” by Fleetwood Mac

(© 2017 KHOU)