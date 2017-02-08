Mia Gradney: Grammy playlist and love for slow jams

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Mia Gradney

KHOU 11 News, Evening Anchor

"Thank you, Bruno Mars for bringing back slow jams with your new album."

A little about my musical taste..

A mix of everything from rock to country to rhythm and blues

What do you like to dance to?

Jess Glynne and anything 90’s R&B

Favorite dinner music?

Diana Krall and hometown girl Kristine Mills

Favorite song genre?

R&B and Pop

What songs do you work out to?

Jess Glynne, J-Lo, Beyonce, Drake and Prince

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Country (Chesney, Rucker and Strait)

What CD is in your deck now?

The 20/20 Experience, Justin Timberlake (does anyone listen to CDs anymore???)

Favorite 80s song?

I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston

Who are you rooting for this year?

Beyonce ALWAYS!

Disco or Hip Hop?

Hip Hop HOORAY!!!!

Song you sing out loud to?

Everything, don't you?

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

Right now, this is what I’m diggin’!

“Alaska” by Maggie Rogers

“Cranes in the Sky” by Solange

“Cake” by Flo Rida & 99 Percent

“Paris” by The Chainsmokers

“Elastic Heart” by Sia

“Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd

“Hurt” by Johnny Cash

“I can’t Go for That” Hall & Oates

“Luv” by Tony Lanez

“Let me Love you” by DJ Snake

“Edge of seventeen” by Fleetwood Mac

