Matt Musil: Grammy playlist and favorite genres

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.
We checked with our KHOU 11 News team to find out what favorite tunes are on their playlists these days.
Matt Musil
KHOU 11 News, Sports Anchor / Reporter
"For slow dancing, I like country music."
A little about my musical taste..
I like most everything. Pop, Hip Hop, Rock & Roll and Country
I listen to all of it .. depending on what time of day it is.
What do you like to dance to?
Pop, Hip Hop … but for slow dancing … Country
Favorite dinner music?
I guess something slow. Instrumental …..
Favorite song genre?
Country
What songs do you work out to?
A little bit of everything. Hip Hop, Pop … Rock or Country
Favorite music download site?
iTunes
Rock or Country?
I love rock .. and messed around with electric guitar growing up. My youngest son plays a mean lead guitar.
Favorite 80s song?
Geez that was a long time ago …..
I guess … "Call Me" .. by Blondie
Who are you rooting for this year?
Album - Beyonce
Best New Artist - Chainsmokers. I love me some Chainsmokers
Record of the year - Adele- "Hello" - (but I really like 21 Pilots too)
Best Pop Vocal Album - Adele
Song of the Year - "Hello" - Adele
Best Rap Song - "Hotline Bling" - Drake
Best Metal Performance - I don’t know … … not familiar with any of them.
Best Rock Song - "Heathens" - Tyler Joseph
Best Rock album - "California" - Blink-182
Best Pop Solo Performance - I like Ariana Grande but I have to give it to Adele for Hello.
Best Song for Motion Picture - "Heathens" - Tyler Joseph
Best Dance Recording - "Don’t Let Me down" - The Chainsmokers
Best score Soundtrack - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - John Williams
Best Urban Contemporary album - "Lemonade" - Beyonce
Best Musical Theater Album - Don’t know….….
Best Alternative Album - "A Moon Shaped Pool" - Radiohead
Best Pop Duo - "Closer" - The Chainsmokers & Halsey
Best Music Video - "Formation" - Beyonce’
Best Rap album - Don’t know ….
Best Spoken Word album - Don’t know …
Disco or Hip Hop?
Both
Song you sing out loud to?
Hmmm….
"Heathens" by 21 Pilots.
"Lips taste like Sangria" - Blake Shelton
"Flyover States" – Jason Aldean…
I like to sing along Lady Gaga, Adele & Springsteen …. On different songs.
Those are a few that come to mind ….
Top songs on your playlist?
I’ve just been listening to stations on iHeart radio .. or Sirius Radio … and just go with the tunes …. that are playing on that particular station.
