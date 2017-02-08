Matt Musil: Grammy playlist and favorite genres

Matt Musil

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

We checked with our KHOU 11 News team to find out what favorite tunes are on their playlists these days.

Matt Musil

KHOU 11 News, Sports Anchor / Reporter

"For slow dancing, I like country music."

A little about my musical taste..

I like most everything. Pop, Hip Hop, Rock & Roll and Country

I listen to all of it .. depending on what time of day it is.

What do you like to dance to?

Pop, Hip Hop … but for slow dancing … Country

Favorite dinner music?

I guess something slow. Instrumental …..

Favorite song genre?

Country

What songs do you work out to?

A little bit of everything. Hip Hop, Pop … Rock or Country

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

I love rock .. and messed around with electric guitar growing up. My youngest son plays a mean lead guitar.

Favorite 80s song?

Geez that was a long time ago …..

I guess … "Call Me" .. by Blondie

Who are you rooting for this year?

Album - Beyonce

Best New Artist - Chainsmokers. I love me some Chainsmokers

Record of the year - Adele- "Hello" - (but I really like 21 Pilots too)

Best Pop Vocal Album - Adele

Song of the Year - "Hello" - Adele

Best Rap Song - "Hotline Bling" - Drake

Best Metal Performance - I don’t know … … not familiar with any of them.

Best Rock Song - "Heathens" - Tyler Joseph

Best Rock album - "California" - Blink-182

Best Pop Solo Performance - I like Ariana Grande but I have to give it to Adele for Hello.

Best Song for Motion Picture - "Heathens" - Tyler Joseph

Best Dance Recording - "Don’t Let Me down" - The Chainsmokers

Best score Soundtrack - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - John Williams

Best Urban Contemporary album - "Lemonade" - Beyonce

Best Musical Theater Album - Don’t know….….

Best Alternative Album - "A Moon Shaped Pool" - Radiohead

Best Pop Duo - "Closer" - The Chainsmokers & Halsey

Best Music Video - "Formation" - Beyonce’

Best Rap album - Don’t know ….

Best Spoken Word album - Don’t know …

Disco or Hip Hop?

Both

Song you sing out loud to?

Hmmm….

"Heathens" by 21 Pilots.

"Lips taste like Sangria" - Blake Shelton

"Flyover States" – Jason Aldean…

I like to sing along Lady Gaga, Adele & Springsteen …. On different songs.

Those are a few that come to mind ….

Top songs on your playlist?

I’ve just been listening to stations on iHeart radio .. or Sirius Radio … and just go with the tunes …. that are playing on that particular station.

(© 2017 KHOU)