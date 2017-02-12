'Make America great again' dress graces Grammys

Joy Villa (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

It didn't take long for Sunday's Grammy Awards to get political. Before the show even started, artist Joy Villa arrived on the red carpet in a form-fitting dress that made Kellyanne Conway's Inauguration Day outfit look subtle.

The blue gown, with an open back, had President Trump's campaign slogan and stars on the front of the gown.

On the back, in large, block lettering, the dress spelled out POTUS' last name.

Twitter was not feeling the look.

USA TODAY