Lisa Hernandez: Grammy playlist and other favorite tunes

We checked with our KHOU 11 News team to find out what favorite tunes are on their playlists these days.

Lisa Hernandez

KHOU 11 News, Morning News Anchor

"I have a soft spot for Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney."

A little about my musical taste..

I love a little bit of everything! Some of my favorite artists growing up were LL Cool J, Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, Tupac, Lauren Hill, Mary J Blige – I could go on and on! I love a mix of rap and R&B.

What do you like to dance to?

I’ll dance to anything as long as no one’s looking

Favorite dinner music?

Cue Stevie Wonder, please

Favorite song genre?

I love everything

What songs do you work out to?

Anything that keeps me moving.

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Lately it’s Country – I have a soft spot for Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney

What CD is in your deck now?

I don’t have a CD deck (anymore), but when I open up iTunes on my phone I see “Pictures of You” by the Cure

Favorite 80s song?

Anything by Prince! “Kiss” is probably my fave

Who are you rooting for this year?

Do I have to pick just one?? Love Beyonce & Adele

Disco or Hip Hop?

Hip Hop!

Song you sing out loud to?

On the way to work this morning it was “Love Like This” by Faith Evans

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

"Send My Love" -- Adele

"Hold Up" – Beyonce

"Overjoyed" – Stevie Wonder

"California Love" – Tupac

"These Are Days" – 10,000 Maniacs

"Real Love" – Mary J Blige

"Yellow Ledbetter" – Pearl Jam

"Who the Cap Fit" – Bob Marley

"Gettin’ It" – Too Short

"In My Life" – The Beatles

"Thank you" – Sly & The Family Stone

