Len Cannon: Grammy playlist and passion for Jazz

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees.

Len Cannon

KHOU 11 News, Evening News Anchor

"I really enjoy listening to the song 'Happy' by Pharrell."

A little about my musical taste..

Eclectic; I like Soul Music, a wide spectrum of Jazz, some Pop, Folk and Classical music.

What do you like to dance to?

Anything with a good groove, from Bruno Mars to Biggie Smalls.

Favorite dinner music?

Easy listening music like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and others

Favorite song genre?

Soul and Jazz

What songs do you work out to?

Actually don’t work out to any particular music.

Favorite music download site?

Pandora

Rock or Country?

Rock

What CD is in your deck now?

Yes I still listen to CDs. Adele “25”

Favorite 80s song?

That’s a tough choice. Luther Vandross “A House is not a Home”

Who are you rooting for this year?

Adele!

Disco or Hip Hop?

Disco

Song you sing out loud to?

“Happy” by Pharrell

Top songs on your playlist?

"Adele"

"Remedy"

"When We Were Young"

"Piece by Piece"

Kelly Clarkson

