KHOU
Close

Len Cannon: Grammy playlist and passion for Jazz

Check out what Len is listening to before the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

KHOU 5:22 PM. CST February 08, 2017

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Follow KHOU 11 on social media for red carpet highlights, winners and the greatest show moments. 

VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees. 

Len Cannon 

KHOU 11 News, Evening News Anchor 

"I really enjoy listening to the song 'Happy' by Pharrell."  

A little about my musical taste..

Eclectic; I like Soul Music, a wide spectrum of Jazz, some Pop, Folk and Classical music.

What do you like to dance to?

Anything with a good groove, from Bruno Mars to Biggie Smalls.

Favorite dinner music?

Easy listening music like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and others 

Favorite song genre?

Soul and Jazz

What songs do you work out to?

Actually don’t work out to any particular music.

Favorite music download site?

Pandora

Rock or Country?

Rock

What CD is in your deck now?

Yes I still listen to CDs. Adele “25”

Favorite 80s song?

That’s a tough choice. Luther Vandross “A House is not a Home”

Who are you rooting for this year?

Adele!

Disco or Hip Hop?

Disco

Song you sing out loud to?

“Happy” by Pharrell

Top songs on your playlist?

"Adele"

"Remedy"

"When We Were Young" 

"Piece by Piece"

Kelly Clarkson 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories