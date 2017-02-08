Jason Bristol: Grammy playlist and other favorite jams

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.
Follow KHOU 11 on social media for red carpet highlights, winners and the greatest show moments.
VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees.
Jason Bristol
KHOU 11 News, Evening Sports Anchor
"Alternative and Rock are my favorite tunes."
A little about my musical taste..
Alternative, Rock
What do you like to dance to?
Dance music
Favorite dinner music?
Jazz
Favorite song genre?
Alternative, old-school rap, rock
What songs do you work out to?
Anything fast-paced
Favorite music download site?
I don’t download music
Rock or Country?
Rock
What CD is in your deck now?
People still listen to CDs?
Favorite 80s song?
Rock the Casbah/The Clash
Who are you rooting for this year?
David Bowie
Disco or Hip Hop?
Hip Hop
Song you sing out loud to?
Anything Beastie Boys
Top 11 songs on your playlist?
"How you like me now?" - The Heavy
"Zero" - Smashing Pumpkins
"Let it Rock" - Kevin Rudolf
"Shake your Rump" - Beastie Boys
"Unglued" - Stone Temple Pilots
"Ladies and Gentleman" - Saliva
"Desire" - U2
"I ain't No Joke" - Eric B. & Rakim
"Think about it" - Special Ed
"Lake of Fire" - Nirvana
"Happy" - Pharrell Williams
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs