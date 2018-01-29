Houston Symphony wins first-ever Grammy Award

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: A general view at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards Celebration at Marriott Marquis Hotel on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, 2018 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Symphony’s live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf won a Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony Sunday, in the Best Opera Recording category.

This is the first nomination and win in the orchestra’s 104-year history.

Hailed by Gramophone as “One of the finest Wozzecks on record, orchestrally speaking,” and by Fanfare as a “Terrifically imposing performance” under the direction of “An experienced and confident conductor,” the two-disc album features Hans Graf (conductor/producer); recording engineer Brad Sayles (producer), Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel (principal soloists); the Houston Symphony; and Chorus Of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University and Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus.

Wozzeck is a significant addition to the successful Houston Symphony recordings conducted by Graf during his tenure as music director. Graf made his Naxos debut in 2009 with the Houston Symphony’s recording of Zemlinsky’s Lyric Symphony and Berg’s Three Pieces.

“Büchner’s timeless, daring message of empathy and understanding along with Berg’s incredible music, emotional and precise, yielded perhaps the greatest opera of the 20th century,” said Graf. “The Houston Symphony’s performances show how it can be done in concert, staged lightly with great care and love – and with great impact.”

The album was also recently awarded the distinguished ECHO Klassik Award for Best Opera Recording (20th/21st Century Opera).

Recorded during concerts at Jones Hall in 2013 by Sayles, who now serves as the Houston Symphony’s recording engineer, the album was met with worldwide recognition upon its Jan. 13, 2017, international release on the Naxos label.

Other Houston Symphony recordings under the direction of current Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada include the critically acclaimed recordings of the last four symphonies of Dvořák on the Dutch label PENTATONE. Upcoming releases under PENTATONE include a Music of the Americas album (February 2018) featuring Gershwin, Revueltas, Piazzolla and Bernstein, followed by Haydn’s The Creation (May 2018).

© 2018 KHOU-TV