Greg Hurst: Grammy playlist and other favorites

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees.

Greg Hurst

KHOU 11 News, Anchor

"Country, Christian and Pop are my favorite genres."

A little about my musical taste..

The kitchen sink. A little bit of everything.

What do you like to dance to?

Pop and Country

Favorite dinner music?

Jazz

Favorite song genre?

Country, Christian, Pop

What songs do you work out to?

None – I watch the news while I workout

Favorite music download site?

Spotify

Rock or Country?

Yes!

What CD is in your deck now?

A CD? That’s like asking me which album 10 years ago. I download and the latest was Ed Sheeran.

Favorite 80s song?

U-2 “With or Without You

Who are you rooting for this year?

Sturgill Simpson

Disco or Hip Hop?

Disco

Song you sing out loud to?

I Can Only Imagine – Mercy Me

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

"Castle On The Hill" – Ed Sheeran

"Way Down We Go" – Kaleo

"I Believe" – Third Day

"Fate Don’t Know You" – Desi Valentine

"One Call Away" – Charlie Puth

"I’ll Fly Away" – Randy Travis

"Setting The World On Fire" – Kenny Chesney & Pink

"Music of the Night" – Andrea Bocelli

"Star Of The Show" – Thomas Rhett

"One Step Away" – Casting Crowns

"Drifter" – DecembeRadio



