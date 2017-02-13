Grammys score biggest audience since 2014

Singer Adele during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony, which featured performances by Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars and Chance the Rapper, grabbed the music awards show's biggest TV audience since 2014, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings.

The 59th annual Grammys drew 26.05 million viewers, a 4% jump from last year (24.9 million), which was the smallest audience in seven years. The show also was up 1% in adults 18-to-49 and 3% in adults 18-to-34, two demographic groups prized by advertisers.

Sunday's show, which featured first-time host James Corden, had plenty of superstar power, with a much-praised Beyoncé performance and big awards for Adele, who also drew attention by stopping and restarting a musical performance during a tribute to the late George Michael.

CBS All Access, the network's digital-subscription streaming service, broke a record for daily sign-ups Sunday, and time spent watching was up 94% compared to last year's Grammy ceremony.

