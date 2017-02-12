Grammys 2017: The complete list of winners

This list will be updated in real-time as Grammy winners are announced. Early winner announcements begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Winners in bold
Best pop vocal album
WINNER: 25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
This Is Acting, Sia
Best traditional pop vocal album
Cinema, Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan
Stages Live, Josh Groban
WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand
Best pop solo performance
WINNER: Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Hold Up
Justin Bieber, Love Yourself
Kelly Clarkson, Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Best alternative music album
22, A Million, Bon Iver
WINNER: Blackstar, David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead
Best rock album
California, Blink-182
WINNER: Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant
Magma, Gojira
Death of a Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco
Weezer, Weezer
Best metal performance
Shock Me, Baroness
Silvera, Gojira
Rotting in Vain, Korn
WINNER: Dystopia, Megadeth
The Price is Wrong, Periphery
Best rock performance
Joe (Live From Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes
Don’t Hurt Yourself, Beyoncé feat. Jack White
WINNER: Blackstar, David Bowie
The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan), Disturbed
Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
Best rap song
All The Way Up, Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infrared
Famous, Kanye West feat. Rihanna
WINNER: Hotline Bling, Drake
No Problem, Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Ultralight Beam, Kanye West feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Best rap/sung performance
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, Freedom
WINNER: Drake, Hotline Bling
D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty, Broccoli
Kanye West feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, Ultralight Beam
Kanye West feat. Rihanna, Famous
Best rap performance
WINNER: Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, No Problem
Desiigner, Panda
Drake, feat. The Throne, Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infrared, All The Way Up
ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, That Part
Best R&B album
In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid
WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin
Healing Season, Mint Condition
Smoove Jones, Mýa
Best R&B song
Come and See Me, PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake
Exchange, Bryson Tiller
Kiss It Better, Rihanna
WINNER: Lake By The Ocean, Maxwell
Luv, Tory Lanez
Best traditional R&B performance
William Bell, The Three of Me
BJ The Chicago Kid, Woman’s World
Fantasia, Sleeping With The One I Love
WINNER: Lalah Hathaway, Angel
Jill Scott, Can’t Wait
Best R&B performance
BJ The Chicago Kid, Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James, Permission
Musiq Soulchild, I Do
Rihanna, Needed Me
WINNER: Solange, Cranes In The Sky
Best americana album
True Sadness, The Avett Brothers
WINNER: This Is Where I Live, William Bell
The Cedar Creek Sessions, Kris Kristofferson
The Bird & The Rifle, Lori McKenna
Kid Sister, The Time Jumpers
Best latin pop album
WINNER: Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy
Ilusión, Gaby Moreno
Similares, Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo, Sanalejo
Buena Vida, Diego Torres
Best country album
Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
WINNER: A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord, Keith Urban
Best country song
Blue Ain’t Your Color, Keith Urban
Die A Happy Man, Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Humble And Kind, Tim McGraw
My Church, Maren Morris
Vice, Miranda Lambert
Best country duo/group performance
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, Different For Girls
Brothers Osbourne, 21 Summer
Kenny Chesney & Pink, Setting The World On Fire
WINNER: Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton, Jolene
Chris Young With Cassadee Pope, Think Of You
Best jazz instrumental album
Book of Intuition, Kenny Barron Trio
Dr. Um, Peter Erskine
Sunday Night At The Vanguard, The Fred Hersch Trio
Nearness, Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau
WINNER: Country For Old Men, John Scofield
Best contemporary instrumental album
Human Nature, Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon A Star, Bill Frisell
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY, Steve Gadd Band
Unspoken, Chuck Loeb
WINNER: Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy
Best dance/electronic album
WINNER: Skin, Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega Starring … XXVIII, Louie Vega
Best dance recording
Tearing Me Up, Bob Moses
WINNER: Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
Never Be Like You, Flume Featuring Kai
Rinse & Repeat, Riton featuring Kah-Lo
Drinkee, Sofi Tukker
Best music film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki
WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years, The Beatles
Lemonade, Beyoncé
The Music of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry, Various Artists
Best music video
WINNER: Formation, Beyoncé
River, Leon Bridges
Up&Up, Coldplay
Gosh, Jamie XX
Upside Down & Inside Out, OK Go
Best contemporary Christian music album
Poets & Saints, All Sons & Daughters
American Prodigal, Crowder
Be One, Natalie Grant
Youth Revival [Live], Hillsong Young & Free
WINNER: Love Remains, Hillary Scott & The Family
Best gospel album
Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House, Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper’s Heart [Live], Todd Dulaney
WINNER: Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin
Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy
Best song written for visual media
WINNER: Can’t Stop The Feeling! Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohm, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Kunal Nayyar
Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
Just Like Fire, P!nk
Purple Lamborghini, Skrillex & Rick Ross
Try Everything, Shakira
The Veil, Peter Gabriel
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Bridge of Spies
Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
The Revenant
WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Stranger Things Volume 1
Stranger Things Volume 2
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Amy
WINNER: Miles Ahead
Straight Outta Compton
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
Best musical theater album
Bright Star
WINNER: The Color Purple
Fiddler On The Roof
Kinky Boots
Waitress
Album of the year
25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Record of the year
Hello, Adele
Formation, Beyoncé
7 Years, Lukas Graham
Work, Rihanna feat. Drake
Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots
Song of the year
Formation, Beyoncé
Hello, Adele
I Took A Pill In Ibiza, Mike Posner
Love Yourself, Justin Bieber
7 Years, Lukas Graham
Best new artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best urban contemporary album
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, King
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best rap album
Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Bland Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo, Kanye West
Best rock song
Blackstar, David Bowie
Burn the Witch, Radiohead
Hardwired, Metallica
Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
My Name is Human, Highly Suspect
Best country solo performance
Brandy Clark, Love Can Go To Hell
Miranda Lambert, Vice
Maren Morris, My Church
Carrie Underwood, Church Bells
Keith Urban, Blue Ain’t Your Color
For a complete list of winners in all categories, visit Grammy.com.
