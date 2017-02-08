Deborah Duncan: Grammy playlist and favorite music

Deborah Duncan (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

We checked with our KHOU 11 team to find out what favorite tunes are on their playlists these days.

Deborah Duncan

Great Day Houston, Host

"Music has the unique ability to make everyone feel great."

A little about my musical taste..

Eclectic

What do you like to dance to?

Latin Pop-Chayanne, Salsa Merengue

Favorite dinner music?

American Song Book: Frank Sinatra, Steve Tyrell, Ella Fitzgerald

Favorite song genre?

Nothing better than R&B

What songs do you work out to?

“Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” Rod Stewart

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Country

What CD is in your deck now?

The Best of Motown Anthology

Favorite 80s song?

“My Prerogative” Bobby Brown

Who are you rooting for this year?

Justin Bieber

Disco or Hip Hop?

Disco (Sorry, I was Donna Summer in my mind!)

Song you sing out loud to?

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” Stevie Wonder

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing-Stevie Wonder

One Kiss Away

Let’s Get It On-Marvin Gaye

Neither One of Us-Gladys Knight & the Pips

That’s The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire

Look Away-Chicago

Fly Me to the Moon-Frank Sinatra

Mac The Knife-Ella Fitzgerald

Alright, Okay, You Win-Count Basie & Joe Williams

What’s Up-4 Non Blondes

