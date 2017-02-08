Deborah Duncan: Grammy playlist and favorite music

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.
We checked with our KHOU 11 team to find out what favorite tunes are on their playlists these days.
Deborah Duncan
Great Day Houston, Host
"Music has the unique ability to make everyone feel great."
A little about my musical taste..
Eclectic
What do you like to dance to?
Latin Pop-Chayanne, Salsa Merengue
Favorite dinner music?
American Song Book: Frank Sinatra, Steve Tyrell, Ella Fitzgerald
Favorite song genre?
Nothing better than R&B
What songs do you work out to?
“Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” Rod Stewart
Favorite music download site?
iTunes
Rock or Country?
Country
What CD is in your deck now?
The Best of Motown Anthology
Favorite 80s song?
“My Prerogative” Bobby Brown
Who are you rooting for this year?
Justin Bieber
Disco or Hip Hop?
Disco (Sorry, I was Donna Summer in my mind!)
Song you sing out loud to?
“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” Stevie Wonder
Top 11 songs on your playlist?
Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing-Stevie Wonder
One Kiss Away
Let’s Get It On-Marvin Gaye
Neither One of Us-Gladys Knight & the Pips
That’s The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire
Look Away-Chicago
Fly Me to the Moon-Frank Sinatra
Mac The Knife-Ella Fitzgerald
Alright, Okay, You Win-Count Basie & Joe Williams
What’s Up-4 Non Blondes
