David Paul: Grammy playlist and favorite jams

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Follow KHOU 11 on social media for red carpet highlights, winners and the greatest show moments.

VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees.

David Paul

KHOU 11 News Chief Meteorologist

"I like rock over country, but sometimes country over rock."

A little about my musical taste..

R&B, jazz and classical are my first choices.

What do you like to dance to?

I’ll dance to 70’s and disco anytime

Favorite dinner music?

Jazz trio

What songs do you work out to?

80’s hair band workout music

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Rock over country… but sometimes country over rock

What CD is in your deck now?

‘Cheap Sunglasses’.. ZZ Top

Favorite 80s song?

80’s is a genre, right??

Who are you rooting for this year?

Adele ‘Hello’ Drake ‘Work’

Disco or Hip Hop?

Disco over hip hop

Song you sing out loud to?

Whitney Houston ‘…I will always love you’

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

Steeley Dan ‘Peg’

ZZ Top ‘Cheap Sun Glasses’

Aaron Copeland ‘Rodeo’

Chick Corea ‘Great Pumpkin Waltz’

Van Halen ‘Hot for Teacher’

The Police ‘Don’t Stand…’

Ice Cube ‘Good Day’

LL Cool J ‘Doin’ it…’

Willie Nelson ‘On the road again’

Mozart ‘Overture to the marriage of Figaro’

Peter Gabriel ‘Red Rain’

(© 2017 KHOU)