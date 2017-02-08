Darby Douglas: Grammy playlist and other favorite songs

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Darby Douglas

KHOU 11 News, Traffic Reporter

"I really enjoy listening to Big Band music with my wife."

A little about my musical taste..

I like Big Band/Swing and Smooth Jazz

What do you like to dance to?

Nothing. I have 2 left feet!

Favorite dinner music?

Sinatra, Bennett, Martin, Connick Jr. and Buble

Favorite song genre?

What's better than the 80s? I am showing my age.

What songs do you work out to?

Dance cardio

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Rock!!

Favorite 80s song?

Raise Your Hands to Heaven (Breathe)

Who are you rooting for this year?

Too easy. Beyonce’

Disco or Hip Hop?

Disco

Song you sing out loud to?

Vienna Waits for You (Billy Joel)

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

Misty (Johnny Mathis)

Raining in my Heart (Buddy Holly)

Sarah Smile (Hall & Oates)

You Took Advantage of Me (Carmen McRae)

House on Pooh Corner (Loggins & Messina)

Sultans of Swing (Dire Straits)

Ave Maria (98 Degrees)

Moonglow (Benny Goodman)

Jamie’s Crying (Van Halen)

Ventura Highway (America)

Warmth of the Sun (Beach Boys)

