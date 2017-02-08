Daniel Gotera: Grammy playlist and favorite jams

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Daniel Gotera Music Playlist

KHOU 11 News, Sports Reporter

"I love dancing to Latin music and salsa."

A little about my musical taste..

Anything that gets you moving, classics mixed with new age, and my mood determines the taste. Sometimes...sappy love is great, then again, heavy rock also works!

What do you like to dance to?

Latin music, salsa merengue, funk

Favorite dinner music?

Vocal Jazz, Music from the era of Frank Sinatra

Favorite song genre?

Latin music

What songs do you work out to?

Anything with a driving beat, its cheesy but "Heart of a Champion" by Nelly

"Heavy is the Head" by Zac Brown Band. "Pompeii" by Bastille

"Danza Kuduro" by Don Omar

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Both! It depends on the mood.

Favorite 80s song?

"Livin' on a Prayer"

Who are you rooting for this year?

Bruno Mars

Disco or Hip Hop?

Disco, I'm a man of the classics!

Song you sing out loud to?

"Don't Stop Believing" - Journey

Top songs on your playlist?

"Homegrown" - Zac Brown Band

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

"Get Lucky" - Daft Punk

"Smooth" - Santana

"Spirit in the Sky" - Norman Greenbaum

"Some Cow Fonque" - Buckshot LaFonque

"La Vida es Carnaval" - Celia Cruz

"Remember the Time" - Michael Jackson

"Chicken Fried" - Zac Brown Band

"I Feel it Coming" - The Weekend

"Somewhere over the Raindow" - Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

