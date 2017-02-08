Chita Craft: Grammy playlist and other favorites

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Chita Craft

KHOU 11 News, Meteorologist

"I like music that moves and is loud."

A little about my musical taste..

I like anything with a beat. Oldies, rap, hip hop, R&B, country, EDM, rock - all of the above.

What do you like to dance to?

I will dance to anything and everything. Music and dancing puts me in a great mood. I grew up taking tap, jazz, hip hop, ballet and I always loved it all.

Favorite dinner music?

Food and music. Everything works for me.

Favorite song genre?

Rap, Rhythm & Blues

What songs do you work out to?

Anything with a beat....and play it LOUD!

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Why pick? I love both.

What CD is in your deck now?

I can't tell you the last time I bought a CD. I usually plug my phone in.

Favorite 80s song?

New Sensation INXS and anything by Michael Jackson and Prince.

Who are you rooting for this year?

I really like Chance the Rapper and of course Beyonce. I have a feeling she will do well.

Disco or Hip Hop?

Hip Hop

Song you sing out loud to?

Beyonce. I sing every song out loud...even commercials on TV. Music puts me in a good mood.

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

Broccoli - DRAM

Hold Up - Beyonce

Foldin Clothes - J. Cole

Caroline- Amine

MILF - Fergie

Closer - The Chainsmokers

The Light - Common

Give it all we Got Tonight - George Strait

Coffee - Miguel

Bad and Boujee - Migos

Fake Love - Drake

