Chita Craft: Grammy playlist and other favorites

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.
VISIT: List of 2017 Grammy nominees.
Chita Craft
KHOU 11 News, Meteorologist
"I like music that moves and is loud."
A little about my musical taste..
I like anything with a beat. Oldies, rap, hip hop, R&B, country, EDM, rock - all of the above.
What do you like to dance to?
I will dance to anything and everything. Music and dancing puts me in a great mood. I grew up taking tap, jazz, hip hop, ballet and I always loved it all.
Favorite dinner music?
Food and music. Everything works for me.
Favorite song genre?
Rap, Rhythm & Blues
What songs do you work out to?
Anything with a beat....and play it LOUD!
Favorite music download site?
iTunes
Rock or Country?
Why pick? I love both.
What CD is in your deck now?
I can't tell you the last time I bought a CD. I usually plug my phone in.
Favorite 80s song?
New Sensation INXS and anything by Michael Jackson and Prince.
Who are you rooting for this year?
I really like Chance the Rapper and of course Beyonce. I have a feeling she will do well.
Disco or Hip Hop?
Hip Hop
Song you sing out loud to?
Beyonce. I sing every song out loud...even commercials on TV. Music puts me in a good mood.
Top 11 songs on your playlist?
Broccoli - DRAM
Hold Up - Beyonce
Foldin Clothes - J. Cole
Caroline- Amine
MILF - Fergie
Closer - The Chainsmokers
The Light - Common
Give it all we Got Tonight - George Strait
Coffee - Miguel
Bad and Boujee - Migos
Fake Love - Drake
