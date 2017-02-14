KHOU
Grammy winner Chance the Rapper to make tour stop in Houston

Kelly Lawler , USA TODAY , KHOU 10:38 AM. CST February 14, 2017

Chance the Rapper may need a travel-sized Coloring Book soon.

The breakout artist is having a really good week. After walking away from Sunday's Grammy Awards with trophies for best new artist, best rap album and best rap performance, Chance announced a spring 2017 tour on Twitter.

His Houston stop falls on May 7, 2017.

"Thank YOU GUYS for everything," he wrote in a tweet Tuesday, telling his fans that tickets go on sale at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The tour kicks off April 24 in San Diego and wraps up June 17 at Delaware's Firefly Music Festival. He'll also play Los Angeles in October.

“I know people think that independence means you do it by yourself," Chance said in his acceptance speech for best new artist. "But independence means freedom."

