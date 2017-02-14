Grammy winner Chance the Rapper to make tour stop in Houston

Chance The Rapper performs on the Dylan Stage during day 2 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2014 Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper may need a travel-sized Coloring Book soon.

The breakout artist is having a really good week. After walking away from Sunday's Grammy Awards with trophies for best new artist, best rap album and best rap performance, Chance announced a spring 2017 tour on Twitter.

His Houston stop falls on May 7, 2017.

thank YOU GUYS for everything. tour goes on sale at https://t.co/m5rYnxicio at 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/9PVAdLs8Vt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 14, 2017

"Thank YOU GUYS for everything," he wrote in a tweet Tuesday, telling his fans that tickets go on sale at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The tour kicks off April 24 in San Diego and wraps up June 17 at Delaware's Firefly Music Festival. He'll also play Los Angeles in October.

“I know people think that independence means you do it by yourself," Chance said in his acceptance speech for best new artist. "But independence means freedom."

