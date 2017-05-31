Garth Brooks RodeoHouston tickets to go on sale in September

Garth Brooks (PHOTO: Getty Images) (Photo: KENS)

HOUSTON -- RodeoHouston announced Wednesday that tickets for next year's Garth Brooks performances will go on sale in September.

The rodeo says due to demand and availability, tickets will be sold well in advance of the 2018 shows, of which the lineups won't be announced until about January.

RodeoHouston says a minimum of 18,000 tickets total for the two Garth Brooks concerts will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

The tickets will be located in the Loge and Upper Level sections of NRG Stadium. Tickets will be sold online only on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rodeo included the following rules with Wednesday's announcement:

-- A maximum of four tickets, for one performance only, will be allowed per account — subject to availability.

-- A service fee of $4 per ticket will be added to all ticket orders.

-- Tickets will be delivered via Flash Seats®, the official RODEOHOUSTON paperless ticketing system. More information about Flash Seats will be provided at a later date.

-- Tickets will not be available for purchase in person or over the phone.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 18.

On the web: http://www.rodeohouston.com/

