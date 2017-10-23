Foo Fighters coming to The Woodlands in 2018

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs as the headliner for the first show at The Anthem on October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, 2017 Paul Morigi)

AUSTIN - Get ready to rock with the Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold world tour during their stop in The Woodlands on April 19, 2018. Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

With Foo Fighter's Concrete and Gold album cruising high in charts worldwide after their international #1 debut, the next phase of the Concrete and Gold global domination initiative will begin in the Austin360 Amphitheater and make memorable stops in Chicago, New York, and Boston.

The first leg of their U.S. tour in Washington D.C. was a more intimate affair by their usual standards, with a performance that USA Today described as having "transformed the venue into a raucous rock cathedral". So prepare for endless energy, an epic show and get ready to rock and roll with lead singer Dave Grohl, bass player Nate Mendel, lead guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, drummer Taylor Hawkins and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

If you're worried tickets will run out, the Foo Fighters have partnered with Capital One so cardholders will have an exclusive early access to pre-sale tickets starting Oct. 26. Click here for more details. For more information on the Concrete and Gold world tour, click here.

Concrete and Gold concert dates in the United States:

April 18 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

April 19 – The Woodlands, TX (Houston) – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 21 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

April 22 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

April 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 26 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia State Stadium

April 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome to Rockville

May 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

May 3 – Memphis, TN – Fed Ex Forum

(Foo Fighters' website lists several dates in Europe in June)

July 7 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

July 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16 & 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 21 & 22 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

July 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland) – Blossom Music Center

July 26 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 29 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

