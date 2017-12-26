Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard welcomes daughter

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard have welcomed a baby, two days before Christmas. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic)

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard got the perfect Christmas gift a few days early.

On Saturday, the singer, 30, and wife Hayley Hubbard welcomed daughter Olivia Rose. People was first to share the proud papa's news.

"We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet," Tyler wrote on Instagram with a photo of the newborn. "Our life has been forever been changed for the better... I’ll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me."

New mom Hayley also shared the happy news with a picture.

"On cloud nine with our new little bundle of joy Olivia Rose!! God couldn’t have brought us a more perfect gift this Christmas. What. a. miracle!! It hasn’t even been 24 hours and Tyler has been so fun to watch as a new Dad," she wrote.

Back in August, the Hubbards announced that they were expecting their first daughter, after they were initially told they were having a boy.

"Gods got jokes...." Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM