Ed Sheeran to play Minute Maid Park during 2018 tour

HOUSTON – Ed Sheeran will return to Houston for his 2018 tour, but this time he’ll be performing at a larger venue.

Sheeran will stop at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 3, 2018. Fan pre-sale begins more than a year in advance on Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. with general on-sale starting Friday, Oct. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this year Sheeran played at the Toyota Center.

Next year's Minute Maid stop comes as part of the GRAMMY Award-winning superstar’s first-ever stadium tour. The tour begins in August and will wrap up in November.

Last week, Sheeran launched the latest single “Perfect” with a companion lyric video that amassed over 3 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours and is now up to over 6.4 million views.

ED SHEERAN 2018 NORTH AMERICAN STADIUM TOUR:

August

18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

25 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

30 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre \

September

6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

15 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

22 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

27 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

October

13 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

17 Fargo, ND Fargodome

20 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

27 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium

31 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

November

3 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

7 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

