Ed Sheeran to play Minute Maid Park during 2018 tour

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 12:23 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

HOUSTON – Ed Sheeran will return to Houston for his 2018 tour, but this time he’ll be performing at a larger venue.

Sheeran will stop at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 3, 2018. Fan pre-sale begins more than a year in advance on Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. with general on-sale starting Friday, Oct. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this year Sheeran played at the Toyota Center.

Next year's Minute Maid stop comes as part of the GRAMMY Award-winning superstar’s first-ever stadium tour. The tour begins in August and will wrap up in November. 

Last week, Sheeran launched the latest single “Perfect” with a companion lyric video that amassed over 3 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours and is now up to over 6.4 million views.

ED SHEERAN 2018 NORTH AMERICAN STADIUM TOUR: 

August

18   Pasadena, CA   Rose Bowl Stadium 

25   Seattle, WA   CenturyLink Field

30   Toronto, ON  Rogers Centre \

September           

6   St. Louis, MO   Busch Stadium

15   Foxboro, MA    Gillette Stadium

22   East Rutherford, NJ   MetLife Stadium

27   Philadelphia, PA     Lincoln Financial Field

October

13   Kansas City, MO     Arrowhead Stadium 

17   Fargo, ND       Fargodome

20   Minneapolis, MN   U.S. Bank Stadium 

27   Dallas, TX       AT&T Stadium

31   New Orleans, LA    Mercedes-Benz Superdome

November            

3   Houston, TX     Minute Maid Park 

7   Tampa, FL       Raymond James Stadium 

10   Atlanta, GA    Mercedes-Benz Stadium

