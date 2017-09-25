Ed Sheeran to play Minute Maid Park during 2018 tour

HOUSTON – Ed Sheeran will return to Houston for his 2018 tour, but this time he’ll be performing at a larger venue.
Sheeran will stop at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 3, 2018. Fan pre-sale begins more than a year in advance on Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. with general on-sale starting Friday, Oct. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.
Earlier this year Sheeran played at the Toyota Center.
Next year's Minute Maid stop comes as part of the GRAMMY Award-winning superstar’s first-ever stadium tour. The tour begins in August and will wrap up in November.
Last week, Sheeran launched the latest single “Perfect” with a companion lyric video that amassed over 3 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours and is now up to over 6.4 million views.
ED SHEERAN 2018 NORTH AMERICAN STADIUM TOUR:
August
18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
25 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
30 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre \
September
6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
15 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
22 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
27 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
October
13 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
17 Fargo, ND Fargodome
20 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
27 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium
31 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
November
3 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
7 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs