Country singer Jo Dee Messina diagnosed with cancer, postpones tour

Country Recording Artist Jo Dee Messina performs at the dress rehearsal for the Capitol Fourth 2006 Holiday Concert at the U.S. Capitol July 3, 2006 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Stephen J. Boitano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Jo Dee Messina, whose hits include I’m Alright and Bye Bye, announced Wednesday that she has cancer and will be postponing her 2017 show dates after Oct. 7.

A statement posted on her website didn’t specify the kind of cancer the 47-year-old Messina has been diagnosed with but said she’s “working closely with a team to explore all options.”

Messina, who is from Framingham, Massachusetts, had a string of hit songs in the late ‘90s from her sophomore record, I’m Alright, on Curb Records.

She was the first female country artist to score three multiple-week No. 1 hits from the same album. She also won the Horizon Award for new artists from the Country Music Association in 1999.

© 2017 Associated Press