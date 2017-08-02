Chris Martin honors Chester Bennington with Linkin Park 'Crawling' cover

Singer Chris Martin (Photo: Getty Images)

Chris Martin opened Coldplay's North American tour with a tribute to Chester Bennington Tuesday.

Martin covered Linkin Park's Crawling at his band's East Rutherford, NJ show at MetLife Stadium, honoring the late singer with a piano version of the song.

He restarted after the first few notes, saying that he wanted to make sure he covered the song with respect.

Bennington died July 20 at age 41. A Los Angeles County coroner confirmed he died by hanging.

His wife, Talinda Bennington, tweeted her gratitude to Martin Tuesday night.

"I WILL survive, persevere, and thrive...... Thanks Chris for speaking to me right now. I know I will be ok," she wrote.

Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda also posted a thank you message to Martin, sharing the cover video on his Instagram.

"Thank you @coldplay," he wrote. "It sounded beautiful."

Coldplay tweeted a video of Linkin Park performing their song One More Light the day after Bennington's death.

