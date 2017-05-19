Chris Cornell's family disputes suicide determination

Chris Cornell of the band "Temple Of The Dog" perform onstage at Madison Square Garden on November 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Photo: Neilson Barnard, 2016 Getty Images)

DETROIT - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.



The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

Related: Something wasn't right in Cornell's final performance

Related: Cornell leaves legacy, sadness in Seattle



The musician was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday after performing at a concert.



Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, said in the statement that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two" and was slurring his words.



The medical examiner in Detroit said Cornell committed suicide.

© 2017 KING-TV