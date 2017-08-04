Chris Cornell's daughter sings 'Hallelujah' with OneRepublic to honor him

Musician Chris Cornell (L) and Toni Cornell attend the 'The Promise' premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OneRepublic was joined by 12-year-old Toni Cornell in a beautiful rendition of "Hallelujah" to honor Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell on Friday morning.

The audience couldn't help but get emotional as Toni, Chris' daughter, performed alongside Ryan Tedder on Good Morning America.

WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

Cornell died by suicide at age 52 on May 18. Just a few months later, Bennington also committed suicide at age 41 on July 20, which would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

