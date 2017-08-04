KHOU
Chris Cornell's daughter sings 'Hallelujah' with OneRepublic to honor him

KHOU.com and USA Today , KHOU 11:17 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

OneRepublic was joined by 12-year-old Toni Cornell in a beautiful rendition of "Hallelujah" to honor Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell on Friday morning. 

The audience couldn't help but get emotional as Toni, Chris' daughter, performed alongside Ryan Tedder on Good Morning America. 

 

 

Cornell died by suicide at age 52 on May 18. Just a few months later, Bennington also committed suicide at age 41 on July 20, which would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday. 

