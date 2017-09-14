Celebrities remember Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart, dead at 56

Jordi Vidal, Redferns

Grant Hart, the drummer and co-singer of the seminal rock group Hüsker Dü, has died at 56 after battling cancer.

Hart's bandmate Bob Mould confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician," he wrote. "Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember."

The Minnesota group is beloved among fans and music critics as one of the most influential alternative/indie bands of their time, with bands including the Pixies, Metallica and Nirvana claiming them as influences.

Hart and Mould, along with bassist Greg Norton, released six albums as Hüsker Dü from 1983's Everything Falls Apart to 1987's Warehouse: Songs and Stories before splitting in 1987, after which Hart formed the new group Nova Mob and released several solo works.

Hart is survived by his wife Brigid McGough, and an adult son. Hart's family has yet to share any information about a memorial service or tribute.

Musicians and admirers remembered Hart with tributes on social media on Thursday, including Billy Idol, Ryan Adams, Michael Ian Black, Billie Joe Armstrong and more.

"RIP Grant Hart. Your music saved my life. It was with me the day I left home. It's with me now. Travel safely to the summerlands," Adams wrote on Twitter.

"There are no words that describe the huge impact that Grant Hart and Bob Mould's music on Green Day," Armstrong shared on Instagram. "We were 16 years old. Hüsker Dü was our favorite band. We became a three piece because of Hüsker. We went through adolescence listening to this band. I wanted to be a songwriter because of Hüsker Dü."

