Carrie Underwood drops pop anthem 'The Champion' featuring Ludacris for Super Bowl, Olympics

Is Carrie Underwood pulling a Taylor Swift?

The country singer seems to be giving pop music a try in her latest track The Champion, which dropped late Thursday.

Although Underwood's music may already be considered country pop or new country, this track takes her to full-fledged pop, featuring electronic beats and almost no country music indicators besides the just barely detectable twang in her voice.

Adding to the pop sound is rapper Ludacris, who is featured on the track.

"The 'C' is for the courage I posses through the drama / 'H' is for the hurt but it's all for the honor," he raps, breaking down the word "champion" during his verse.

And if the title didn't already give it away, the anthem has a strong upbeat, inspirational vibe, making it perfect for NBC’s Super Bowl and Winter Olympic Games coverage, where the song will be featured, according to the video's description.

The track even makes references to sporting legends Rocky Balboa and Muhammad Ali.

"I'm a fighter like Rocky / Put you flat on your back like Ali," Underwood sings. "Yeah I'm the greatest, I'm stronger / Paid my dues, can't lose, I'ma own ya."

