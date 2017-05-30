Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at Steven Van Zandt concert

RED BANK, N.J. — Steven Van Zandt knows a bit about surprises from The Boss.

After all, the Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul concert Saturday at the Count Basie Theatre had a little of everything. Two hours of soul-infused rock 'n' roll. Show business sizzle as the show was broadcast around the world by SirusXM and Live Nation's new NextVR. Stars in the audience, including Eddie Brigati from The Rascals and Vincent Pastore from The Sopranos.

And, yes, Bruce Springsteen. The Boss watched most of the show from the audience but joined his pal and fellow E Street Band member Van Zandt for four songs, It’s Been A Long Time, Tenth Avenue Freeze-out, I Don’t Want to Go Home and Can I Get A Witness, to close the show. Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were playing to mark the release of Van Zandt's album Soulfire.

Springsteen took in most of the show from a side-wall aisle, much like he did at the April 22 Disciples of Soul show at the Asbury Park Film and Music Festival at Paramount Theatre.

Count Basie Theatre executive Jon Vena told the Associated Press on Monday the crowd "erupted" when Van Zandt introduced Springsteen during the Saturday show as "a friend who's out of work."

At the end of the final number, the two pals since childhood walked off the stage to close the show, arm in arm.

Contributing: The Associated Press

