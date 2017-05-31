Bodyguard of rapper Wale charged with illegal gun possession

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Wale performs on the Sahara stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) -- A bodyguard for rapper Wale has been accused of carrying a loaded firearm near a Boston nightclub without a license and has been arrested.

The Boston Globe reports Eric Miller pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The newspaper says the prosecutor and Miller's defense attorney have identified him as a bodyguard for hip-hop artist Wale, a Washington native behind songs including "Bad" and "The Matrimony."

Police say Miller was arrested at the nightclub on Sunday after he was identified as one of the participants in a fight.

Police say Miller told the officers he had placed a gun in a nearby vehicle and they recovered it. Authorities say Miller didn't have a valid firearms license.

