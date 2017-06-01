Bob Seger is seen performing at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on October 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: BRO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, 2014 Bauer-Griffin)

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band’s 2017 tour will roll through Texas with include shows in Frisco, Austin and Houston.

The “Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band 2017 Runaway Train Tour” will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 19, toward the end of the tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. through the Seger’s website and LiveNation, but members of Seger’s fan club will be able to purchase tickets on June 20.

The tour starts in Toledo, Ohio on Aug. 24 and will end Oct. 28 in Phoenix.

Tour Dates:

Aug. 24 - Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

Aug. 26 - iWireless Center, Moline, IL

Aug. 30 - Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Sept. 2 - Klipsch Music Center, Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 7 - Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI

Sept. 9 - DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Sept. 12 - Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY

Sept. 14 - TD Garden, Boston

Sept. 16 - Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

Sept. 19 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Sept. 21 - US Bank Arena, Cincinnati

Sept. 23 - The Palace, Detroit

Sept. 28 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Sept 30 - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Oct. 5 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Oct. 7 - Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta

Oct. 10 - Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Oct. 12 - Scottrade Center, St Louis, MO

Oct. 14 - Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Oct. 19 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston

Oct. 21 - Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Oct. 24 - Frank Erwin Center, Austin

Oct. 26 - Pepsi Center, Denver

Oct. 28 - Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

