Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band’s 2017 tour will roll through Texas with include shows in Frisco, Austin and Houston.
The “Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band 2017 Runaway Train Tour” will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 19, toward the end of the tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. through the Seger’s website and LiveNation, but members of Seger’s fan club will be able to purchase tickets on June 20.
The tour starts in Toledo, Ohio on Aug. 24 and will end Oct. 28 in Phoenix.
Tour Dates:
Aug. 24 - Huntington Center, Toledo, OH
Aug. 26 - iWireless Center, Moline, IL
Aug. 30 - Resch Center, Green Bay, WI
Sept. 2 - Klipsch Music Center, Indianapolis, IN
Sept. 7 - Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI
Sept. 9 - DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Sept. 12 - Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY
Sept. 14 - TD Garden, Boston
Sept. 16 - Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT
Sept. 19 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sept. 21 - US Bank Arena, Cincinnati
Sept. 23 - The Palace, Detroit
Sept. 28 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Sept 30 - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Oct. 5 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC
Oct. 7 - Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta
Oct. 10 - Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA
Oct. 12 - Scottrade Center, St Louis, MO
Oct. 14 - Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO
Oct. 19 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston
Oct. 21 - Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX
Oct. 24 - Frank Erwin Center, Austin
Oct. 26 - Pepsi Center, Denver
Oct. 28 - Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix
