Beyoncé wrote the foreword for latest book on Prince

Beyoncé confessed she was "overwhelmed and nervous and star-struck" when working with Prince at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY)

Beyoncé is dipping her toe into the publishing world by penning the foreword to the upcoming book Prince: A Private View, from St. Martin’s Press, due out Oct. 17.

The book, a collection of photographs of the late musician, is from Afshin Shahidi, a photographer and longtime friend and collaborator to Prince. Included will be many never-before-seen photographs, ranging from staged to candid, and stories about their time together.

Beyoncé is certainly a fan of The Purple One. In a 2012 interview with Giant magazine, she shared the sense of awe she had regarding the late singer while rehearsing for the 2004 Grammys: "Walking into rehearsals, I was just so overwhelmed and nervous and star-struck. We rehearsed every day for an hour for a week, instead of six hours the day before. That was so smart, it was Prince's idea — I guess he knows people are star-struck because he's so amazing." The feeling was mutual. In an interview regarding that appearance, Prince commented on the future Queen Bey: “She is so very talented.”

