Beyoncé will headline Coachella 2017

It was announced Wednesday that Beyonce would perform during the 2016 CMA awards show. (Photo: Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

The rumors are true: Beyoncé is headlining Coachella 2017.

Bey joins Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead in leading the two weekends of the festival, running April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, Calif. The singer previously made surprise appearances at Coachella in 2010 and 2014, but has never performed at the festival.

The Internet speculated that the three artists would headline the festival, based on unconfirmed reports that circulated last fall.

See the full schedule below:





Coachella 2017 also marks Kendrick Lamar's first time headlining the festival, while Radiohead previously led lineups in 2004 and 2012.

For their big-name reunion act, the festival tapped new-wave legends New Order, following a Coachella tradition of reuniting big-name rock groups that includes Guns 'N Roses, AC/DC, Pulp, Duran Duran and Pavement.

Among the lineup's other notable names is Lorde, whose last U.S. festival performance was at Lollapalooza in 2014. The 20-year-old singer hasn't released an album since her 2013 breakout debut Pure Heroine, so her Coachella date suggests her highly-anticipated new album may arrive soon.

Coachella passes go on sale Wednesday Jan. 4th at 8 a.m. ET via the festival's website, ranging from $399 general admission passes to $899 VIP tickets.