At 70, John Prine is the hippest songwriter in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - At 70, singer-songwriter John Prine is enjoying te release of his first ever book, working on new music and still in demand.

The former Chicago mailman has become an affable songwriting guru for many of Nashville's talented young artists, including country singer Sturgill Simpson, Americana artists Jason Isbell and his wife, Amanda Shires, country singer Kacey Musgraves and rocker Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

Prine's songbook, "Beyond Words," released in April, features guitar chords, family photos, handwritten lyrics and witty stories alongside some of his best known songs, such as "Sam Stone," ''Angel From Montgomery," ''Paradise," and "Hello in There."

Prine, who has his own independent record label, says his only advice for new writers is to hold onto their publishing rights.

