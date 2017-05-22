Ariana Grande tweets following deadly terror attack at UK concert

Ariana Grande (Getty Images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) -- Joseph Carozza, a representative from Ariana Grande's U.S. record label, said the singer is OK following reports of an explosion at her concert in Manchester, England.

Late tonight, Grande shared a message on Twitter writing: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so sorry. i don't have words."

Police say 22 people are confirmed dead and around 59 others are injured following reports of a blast Monday night at Manchester Arena.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said children are among the deceased.

It is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise, Greater Manchester Police said late Monday.

Sky News reported that the concert was sold out Monday.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Musicians and celebrities posted messages of support as reports unfolded about the incident.

"My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester," wrote Paula Abdul.

"Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show," Katy Perry posted.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.