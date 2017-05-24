Ariana Grande suspends tour following Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande (Getty Images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is postponing several dates on her European tour following the bombing at her Manchester concert Monday.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our respects to those lost," Grande's management told USA TODAY in a statement.

According to the statement, Grande's European tour dates through June 5 will be canceled, including dates in London, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland. The tour will resume in Paris on June 7.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," reads the statement. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

22 people were killed and scores more were wounded in the suicide bombing Monday at the Manchester venue where Grande was performing.

Grande apologized to victims in a statement following the bombing. "Broken," the pop star tweeted. "From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

