After Charlottesville, Billy Joel wears Star of David on jacket during show

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on his black suit during an encore at Madison Square Garden.

Monday's performance by The Piano Man came more than a week after a rally by neo-Nazis and other groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in deadly violence against counterprotesters.

When asked about Joel's attire, his spokeswoman on Tuesday quoted Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Joel joined with Patti Smith on stage in taking a swipe at President Donald Trump's administration. Photos of fired officials appeared on screen as Smith sang her hit, Goodbye to You.

Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, attended the concert. Many of his relatives died in the Holocaust.

