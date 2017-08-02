1980s rapper Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing

(L to R) Honorees Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Raheim of The Furious Five pose in the press room at the 22nd annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) (Photo: Peter Kramer, 2007 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man.



Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night on murder charges. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.



The stabbing happened in midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight Monday. Police say the 55-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his torso.



It's not clear what sparked the stabbing. Police describe the victim as a level 2 sex offender.



Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, "The Message." The group was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.

