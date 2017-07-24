When will James Bond return with a new movie?

Daniel Craig was last seen as James Bond in 2015's 'Spectre.' (Photo: Eon Productions)

Mark your calendars for James Bond's return to the big screen.

The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise is coming to theaters Nov. 8, 2019, Eon Productions and MGM Studios announced Monday.

But it's still not clear who's playing the part of the suave British super spy with a license to kill in the untitled film known only by its code name: Bond 25.

Current Bond Daniel Craig has given mixed signals about returning to the part after four installments.

The new film will be written by Neil Purvis and Robert Wade, who penned Craig's Bond roles in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Other publicly-discussed candidates for the coveted role include Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba.

The news release promises that "the film's cast and director will be announced at a later date." That also includes the director. Sam Mendes has been at the helm for the past two films, 2012's Skyfall ($1.1 billion worldwide) and 2015's Spectre ($880 million worldwide).

As tradition dictates for Bond films, Bond 25 will open with an earlier, not-yet-announced release date in the U.K. and foreign markets.

