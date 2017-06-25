'Transformers: Last Knight' tops box office with $43.5M, a franchise low

Autobot pals Optimus Prime and Bumblebee tussle in 'Transformers: The Last Knight.' (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK — Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight scored a franchise-low debut but still easily topped the North American box office with an estimated $43.5 million in ticket sales for the weekend.

The fifth movie in the Transformers series, totaled $69.1 million in five days, after opening Wednesday. But it was a huge hit in China, where it made its debut with $123.4 million.

Wonder Woman and Pixar's animated Cars 3 tied for second place, both with $25.2 million. Nearly a month after opening, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman continues to be a major draw. In four weeks, it has surpassed $300 million domestically.

Fourth place went to Mandy Moore shark thriller 47 Meters Down, with $7.4 million. Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me fell to fifth with $5.9 million.

In limited release, Kumail Nanjiani's acclaimed romantic comedy The Big Sick landed the best per-screen average of the year. It opened in five theaters, grossing an average of $87,000 from each. And Sofia Coppola's Cannes Film Festival hit The Beguiled averaged $60,000 per theater in four theaters, comScore says.

Final figures are expected Monday.

Contributing: Kim Willis

© 2017 Associated Press