Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 6' stunt mishap leads to broken ankle

Tom Cruise's broke his ankle during a roof jumping stunt on Mission: Impossible 6, an injury which forced a temporary shutdown of the major film production.

A statement released Wednesday from Paramount Studios confirms Cruise's injury and gives an unspecified time for the Mission: Impossible 6 "hiatus."

"During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery," the statement sent by corporate communications spokesman Chris Petrikin reads. "The film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer."

The 55-year-old Cruise was captured on video posted to TMZ jumping from a rigging onto a building for the latest Mission: Impossible installment. The tethered star was shown coming up short and slamming into the building on the London set.

After being hoisted back up, Cruise was seen visibly limping from the harsh impact with the building.

Cruise is well known for his carefully planned but eye-popping stunts, especially with the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The news of comes following the death of stuntwoman SJ Harris. who was killed Monday in a crash on the Vancouver set of the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

In July, a stuntman for The Walking Dead died after suffering serious injuries on the Georgia set. John Bernecker, 33, fell more than 20 feet onto concrete from a balcony while shooting the AMC show.

