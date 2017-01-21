Jim Parsons buys out screening of 'Hidden Figures' for Houston families

HOUSTON- Jim Parsons, a Houston native and star of The Big Bang Theory, has bought out a screening of 'Hidden Figures' and is offering tickets free of charge to families in need.
The screening will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium on 3839 Wesleyan. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Parson is featured in the film and joins his other cast mates in showing the movie for free. Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, Pharrell, and Ted Melfi, the film’s director, have all bought out screenings in their respective hometowns.
The cast wanted families who may not be able to afford the tickets to have a chance to see the film.
Inspired by @therealoctaviaspencer , inspired by similar actions taken by so many of YOU across the country, inspired by the responses I have heard and read from those who have experienced #hiddenfigures for themselves, I've bought out a 2pm showing in #houston TX this coming Sunday. It's at the Edwards Greenway Grand Palace theater and is first come first served. Please, take someone you know, spread the word to anyone who might not be able to afford a ticket otherwise... and, most importantly, enjoy this true and truly inspiring story! ❤️🇺🇸❤️
