Female stunt driver dies on the set of 'Deadpool 2'

Deadpool, a comic book cult favorite of superhero fans, is an anti-hero well-known for his unpredictability, eccentric sense of humor, and tendency to break the fourth wall. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

A female stunt driver died on the set of the upcoming Deadpool sequel, Vancouver police confirmed Monday.

"A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle," read a tweet sent out on the official Vancouver police department's account. The tweet specified "investigators are at the scene."

Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the wise-cracking anti-hero franchise, announced the start of production on his Deadpool 2 June 26, writing it "feels good to be back."

Deadpool brought in $363 million at the box office when it debuted in Feb. 2016. The sequel is slated for release on June 1, 2018.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

In July, a stuntman for The Walking Dead died after suffering serious injuries on the show's Georgia set. John Bernecker, 33, fell more than 20 feet onto concrete from a balcony while shooting the AMC show.

USA TODAY has reached out to 20th Century Fox and reps for Reynolds for comment.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM