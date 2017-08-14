KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Female stunt driver dies on the set of 'Deadpool 2'

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY , KHOU 1:19 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

A female stunt driver died on the set of the upcoming Deadpool sequel, Vancouver police confirmed Monday.

"A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle," read a tweet sent out on the official Vancouver police department's account. The tweet specified "investigators are at the scene."

Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the wise-cracking anti-hero franchise, announced the start of production on his Deadpool 2 June 26, writing it "feels good to be back." 

Deadpool brought in $363 million at the box office when it debuted in Feb. 2016. The sequel is slated for release on June 1, 2018.  

In July, a stuntman for The Walking Dead died after suffering serious injuries on the show's Georgia set. John Bernecker, 33, fell more than 20 feet onto concrete from a balcony while shooting the AMC show.

USA TODAY has reached out to 20th Century Fox and reps for Reynolds for comment.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories