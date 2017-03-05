Box office: 'Logan' slices off $85.3M, 'Moonlight' gets Oscar bump

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses on the red carpet for the premiere of the film 'Logan' in competition at the 67th Berlinale film festival in Berlin on February 17, 2017.(Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The R-rated X-Men spinoff Logan slashed into the weekend box office, opening with a massive $85.3 million that surpassed expectations and ranks among the top March debuts ever.

Hugh Jackman stars in what he says is his final performance as Wolverine. Word of mouth got a boost from good reviews for the unusually dark and dramatic comic-book movie that — like Deadpool — further proves moviegoers' hunger for less conventional superhero films.

Oscar best-picture winner Moonlight had its widest release yet, appearing on 1,564 screens. It turned in its biggest weekend, too, with an estimated $2.5 million.

Last week's No. 1 film, Jordan Peele's horror sensation Get Out, slid remarkably little. It dropped to second place but still grossed $26.1 million.

Final figures are expected Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.