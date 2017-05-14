Box office: 'King Arthur' flops, 'Guardians 2' still rules at No. 1

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) hangs with his dad (Kurt Russell), a living planet, in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.' (Photo: Chuck Zlotnick for USA TODAY)

LOS ANGELES — The first major box-office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.

Studio estimates Sunday say director Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.

The action picture starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind the raunchy, R-rated Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched, in second with $17.5 million.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continued its first place reign with $63 million. The Guardians sequel has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.

Neither King Arthur nor Snatched were well-received by critics. Snatched fell behind Schumer's Trainwreck, which opened to $30.6 million in July 2015.

Finishing fourth was the eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, with $5.3 million. Alec Baldwin's The Boss Baby earned $4.6 million for fifth place after seven weeks in theaters.

Final figures are expected Monday.

