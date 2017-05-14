Box office: 'King Arthur' flops, 'Guardians 2' still rules at No. 1

LOS ANGELES — The first major box-office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.
Studio estimates Sunday say director Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.
The action picture starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind the raunchy, R-rated Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched, in second with $17.5 million.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continued its first place reign with $63 million. The Guardians sequel has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.
Neither King Arthur nor Snatched were well-received by critics. Snatched fell behind Schumer's Trainwreck, which opened to $30.6 million in July 2015.
Finishing fourth was the eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, with $5.3 million. Alec Baldwin's The Boss Baby earned $4.6 million for fifth place after seven weeks in theaters.
Final figures are expected Monday.
Contributing: Kim Willis
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs