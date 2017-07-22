Ben Affleck addresses rumors that he's out as Batman

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 29: (L-R) Actors Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa speak onstage at CinemaCon 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You to �The Big Picture�, an Exclusive Presentation of our Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Ben Affleck says he is still Batman and has the support of Warner Bros for the stand-alone film.



Affleck addressed rumors that he would not be appearing as the caped crusader past "Justice League" this November Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego.



A report in the trade publication The Hollywood Reporter earlier in the week suggested that the stand-alone Batman film might not feature Affleck in the title role.



Affleck said he wanted to shoot down the idea that he wasn't committed to the project after he stepped away from directing it and gave responsibility over to "War for the Planet of the Apes" director Matt Reeves.



Affleck said he would be an ape on the ground for Reeves.

