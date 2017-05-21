'Alien: Covenant' edges out 'Guardians 2' at weekend box office with $36M

Katherine Waterston tries to stay alive with a dangerous creature on the loose in 'Alien: Covenant.' (Photo: Mark Rogers)

LOS ANGELES — Alien: Covenant is just barely edging out Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 in the weekend box-office space battle.

Studio estimates Sunday show Ridley Scott's latest Alien exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales. Guardians collected $35.1 million in its third week of release.

The teen romance Everything, Everything debuted in third place with $12 million.

Another new release, the PG-rated Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, claimed fifth place with $7.2 million. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn's R-rated comedy Snatched finished fourth in its second week in theaters with $7.6 million.

Final figures are expected Monday.

