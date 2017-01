From left, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Margot Robbie (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty ImagesCindy Ord, Getty Images for SCAD/Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic)

Even in the moonlight, they shine.

Moonlight actors Trevante Rhodes , 26, and Ashton Sanders , 21, landed spots on the Hollywood and Entertainment section of Forbes magazine's 2017 "30 Under 30" list for their turn in the critically hailed, coming-of-age drama about a gay African-American youth.

The finalists were selected by a star-studded panel of judges, which included writer/director Jill Soloway , Participant Media CEO David Linde and the creative genius behind HBO's Insecure, actor/writer/producer Issa Rae .

Rhodes and Sanders join breakouts like reigning IMDb star Margot Robbie , 26, Orange is the New Black standout Samira Wiley , 29, and the newly minted Han Solo, Alden Ehrenreich , 27. Digital stars and behind-the-scenes creatives were also represented on this year’s slate, with Vine stars like Cameron Dallas , 22, and Lele Pons , 20, YouTube titans like Ryan Higa , 26, and Tyler Oakley , 27, and content creators like BuzzFeed Motion Pictures development partner Quinta Brunson, 27, all clinching spots.

You can see the full Hollywood and Entertainment list at Forbes.