Models, music featured at SI Swimsuit Vibes Festival

Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Kate Upton signs autographs for fans during the sneak peek of the SI Swimsuit Vibes Festival on Feb. 17, 2017, in downtown Houston. (Photo: Lisa Carter/KHOU.com, Custom)

HOUSTON - Fans have a chance this weekend to meet some of the models gracing the pages of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

The Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the free sneak peek of the SI Swimsuit Vibes Festival at the Avenida Plaza in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Cover model Kate Upton and other SI models were on hand Friday afternoon for autographs and cooking demos.

Doors open for the main events at 7 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday.

