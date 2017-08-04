Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy died from accidental choking, coroner's office confirms

Friends and admirers of Prodigy gather outside of the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City for the hip hop icon's funeral on June 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) (Photo: Brad Barket, 2017 Getty Images)

The hip-hop world mourned the death of Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy on June 20 after he died while hospitalized in Las Vegas for complications caused by sickle cell anemia.

Now, coroner examinations reveal the rapper died from an accidental choking incident, Shayla Pitre, a clerical assistant at the Clark County agency, confirmed to USA TODAY.

Prodigy found success in the '90s in rap duo Mobb Deep alongside fellow rapper Havoc. Prodigy and Havoc grew up together in New York's Queensbridge Houses, the famous Queens housing development.

Prodigy, who was born Albert Johnson in New York, had battled sickle cell since birth.

He died at 42.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM